Pogba will shine when Man United have game plan, says brother

Paul Pogba’s older brother, Florentin, has said Manchester United fans will eventually see the best from their world-record signing.

Florentin, who is currently plying his trade with Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne, was asked about how he felt his brother had settled back into life at Old Trafford and believes he will make a huge impact.

“Paul is the image of the Manchester United team at the moment,” Florentin told Telefoot. “They’ve a new coach, new players. They need to find a game plan.

“He starts to perform well slowly and I trust him. After a while, he will bring all what he can do for the team.”

Florentin also spoke about his “childhood dream” to one day play for Arsenal and potentially line-up against his brother.