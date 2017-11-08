Pogba’s anticipated Manchester United return date revealed

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly nearing his long-awaited return following a hamstring injury.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the France international will resume full training next week and is set for a return to action after the international break.

Pogba could feature against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday November 18, but is unlikely to start.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since limping off against Basel in the Champions League in early September.

Jose Mourinho is apparently desperate to have to former Juventus man back for the first Manchester derby of the season on December 10.

Pogba played a big part in United’s successful start to the season, but has since had to watch on from the dugout as his side have slipped away from pace-setters City.

The Red Devils are still second in the Premier League, but have won just one of their last four league games.