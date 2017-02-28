Pogba’s autograph refusal sparks restaurant row – report

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was reportedly at the heart of city centre disturbance on Monday night.

The midfielder, who moved to the Premier League from Juventus last summer, sparked a row at a restaurant when he refused to sign autographs, report The Sun.

According the report, Pogba had been angered by a fan posting Snapchat videos of him as he ate his meal before being approached directly.

“The row escalated very quickly and it looked like there was going to be punches thrown,” an eye-ness is quoted as saying.

“The lads were furious that Pogba had the nerve to say no to their request for an autograph.

“But Pogba was enjoying a quiet meal with friends and felt uncomfortable with the attention.

“They were desperately trying to square up to him and it could easily have turned physical if it weren’t for the staff and their pals holding them back.”