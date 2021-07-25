Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in signing impressive Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz this summer.

The centre of Jurgen Klopp’s defence emerged as a real issue for the Reds last season as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffered early season-ending injuries, while they were eventually joined by Joel Matip on the sidelines. The problem position ultimately led to a tame defence of their Premier League crown.

Klopp has already guarded against a similar scenario by bringing in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

However, it looks like the German is still hunting fresh recruits, with Walukiewicz also on his radar.

Calciomercato claims that Liverpool are monitoring the 21-year-old, who stands at a commanding 6ft 2in.

The report states that, while not being outstanding in the air, the Pole loves a tackle and is a very good reader of the game.

In 19 games Serie A outings last season he averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, three clearances and 0.7 blocks per game.

He is also considered a very good passer, averaging 42.5 passes per match with a completion rate of 85.9%.

He joined Cagliari in January 2019 for just £3.5million. And Calcio adds that Walukiewicz will cost Liverpool £8m to land his signature.

That would represent a bargain deal for a player who has already won three caps for Poland.

The potential signing would also almost certainly signal the end of Nat Phillips’ time at Liverpool too.

The 24-year-old had an impressive season for the Reds as cover last term. However, Brighton are keen to secure a deal for around £15m, with Burnley, Southampton, Newcastle and Leverkusen in Germany also keen.

Liverpool backed over Henderson stance

Meanwhile, Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Liverpool are doing exactly the right thing by holding off on handing Jordan Henderson a new contract.

The Reds’ captain has proved an unmissable figure for manager Jurgen Klopp and has grown into a fantastic role model. In fact, he is approaching 400 games following his recent 10-year Anfield anniversary. However, reports emerged earlier this month that talks over a new deal have so far proved ‘unsatisfactory’.

Not only that, but he could even leave Liverpool this summer. Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

Henderson, 31, has two years left on his current deal – the same as several other key stars including Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool faced criticism from ex-left-back Jose Enrique following the reports about Henderson emerging.

According to former Aston Villa man Agbonlahor, though, there is a misunderstanding and Liverpool are doing the right thing.

“This is where people don’t understand contracts,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“He’s got two years left and he’ll be 33 when the two years are done. We’re not talking about a player who will be 25 when the two years are done.

“If I’m Liverpool, I’m thinking ‘There’s no rush.’ You’d only be rushing if the player was down to his last year and was in his 20s.

“I don’t see any problem in Liverpool not signing him up yet. There’s no rush. It’s not a problem.”