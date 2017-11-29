Polish media claim Leeds man is looking for return to Holland

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is reportedly looking for a return to Holland after failing to make his mark at Elland Road.

The Whites paid FC Twente around £1.5million for the Poland midfielder, but the player has failed to make an impression on Thomas Christiansen since the Danish/Spanish coach took charge at Elland Road.

Since arriving at the club, Klich has been reduced to just one Championship start – a match in which he struggled badly at Cardiff in late September as the Whites were soundly beaten 3-0.

Klich would have hoped to get a chance over the weekend with Ronaldo Vieira serving a suspension, but the when the player was left out of Leeds’ squad for the 2-0 success at Barnsley, Klich took to social media to express his frustrations.

United lost Eunan O’Kane to injury in the second half and Christiansen responded by bringing on Conor Shaughnessy – to further emphasise how far out of the picture Klich is.

Now reports in his native Poland claim Klich has instructed his agent to arrange a loan move back to the Eredivisie when the transfer window reopens in January. The player, however, is not looking to make a permanent exit given he is just a matter of months into the three-year deal he signed in June.

However, Leeds could yet cash in on the player should a suitable offer come their way and discussing Klich’s future recently, Christiansen said: “The thing is I have a good squad. I have to choose and leave players out.

“This is part of football – one moment you are out, the second you are in.”

O’Kane remains a doubt for Friday’s televised match with Aston Villa – but the return from suspension of Vieira means Klich’s inactivity looks set to continue.