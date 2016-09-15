Poll reveals which new Prem manager has impressed the most

The Premier League saw managerial changes at seven different clubs over the summer – but which of the top flight’s newcomers has made the biggest early impression?

Three of those were faces already known to English fans as Jose Mourinho, Ronald Koeman and Mike Phelan took over at Manchester United, Everton and Hull respectively. But the other four are all brand new to England this season.

Antonio Conte, Claude Puel, Pep Guardiola and Walter Mazzarri had never managed on these shores before the 2016/17 campaign kicked off last month.

Responding to a 90min poll asking which of these newcomers has impressed the most after four games so far, more than 111,000 Premier League supporters cast their votes, and more than half of those opted for Conte at Chelsea.

As many as 56% chose the Italian as the coach they have been most impressed with after the first month of the new season. Chelsea sit second in the table after four games, unbeaten and a totally different animal from the one that struggled to finish in 10th place in May.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, only 31% chose new Manchester City boss Guardiola.

City have won all their games so far, although as title favourites long before the new campaign began, it is arguably no less than was expected from the former Barcelona coach and therefore not quite as impressive as Conte’s instant turnaround at Stamford Bridge.

Well behind the two leading names is Mazzarri at Watford. The 54-year-old Italian commanded 8% of the vote after guiding the Hornets to a positive start following his succession of the dismissed Quique Sanchez Flores.

Only 5% of fans have been impressed by Puel in his job at Southampton. The veteran coach arrived with years of experience at the top level in his native France. Life in the Premier League has been tough, though, and the Saints currently occupy a place in the relegation zone.

