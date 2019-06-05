Pontus Jansson clarifies future as he makes big Leeds United prediction

Pontus Jansson has reiterated his commitment to Leeds United and has stated his confidence that Marcelo Bielsa’s side will go one better in the race for promotion next season.

The Whites enjoyed a stellar opening half to the 2018/19 campaign to lead the Championship table at Christmas, but an inconsistent spell from new year onwards saw them overtaken by first Norwich and latterly Sheffield United to see them finish in third. Their second crack at promotion via the play-offs fell at first hurdle in the shape of Derby.

However, Jansson has predicted an “incredibly exciting year” for Leeds this coming season, with manager Marcelo Bielsa committing to a second season at the helm and talk of investment coming into the club in the shape of PSG owners QSI.

Bielsa will be looking to add to his squad to further supplement their chances before the season gets underway in August, but there has been players linked with moves away; most notably Jack Clarke who is wanted by Tottenham and Jansson, who has been linked with a £14.8m move to Southampton, Wolves and Benfica.

However, Jansson insists his commitment to Leeds should not be called into question and the defender reckons the pain of missing out last time around will drive Leeds onto greater heights this coming season.

“In my opinion we had the best team,” Jansson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen. “If you check statistically, as Bielsa loves to do, we were guaranteed a top-two place but there were small details which made us unable to do that.

“Now (Bielsa) gets another year and the players who are left know what it’s about now. We know what we have to prepare for and I’m convinced that the players who come in will raise the team even more. It’ll be an incredibly exciting year for Leeds.”

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!