Pontus Jansson facing fine as FA charge Leeds star for TV comments

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson has been charged by the Football Association for his comments during a post-match television interview.

Jansson has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute after launching a four-letter tirade at referee Jeremy Simpson after their recent home draw against Brentford.

Sweden international Jansson also claimed the referee had robbed Leeds of all three points in further disparaging remarks about the official. The game ended 1-1.

“Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson has been charged following the game against Brentford on 06/10/18,” an FA statement said.

“It is alleged his comments in a post-match interview were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute. He has until 6pm on 17/10/18 to respond.”

Centre-half Jansson was frustrated at Simpson’s decision to award Brentford a controversial second-half penalty.

The referee also sent off Leeds right-back Luke Ayling, having not shown a second yellow card to Brentford defender Moses Odubajo for a similar challenge earlier in the game.

The FA is currently investigating a separate incident in the same match, in which coins and other objects were thrown from the crowd at Brentford striker Neal Maupay after he had converted his 62nd-minute penalty.