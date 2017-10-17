Jansson in damning assessment of his and Leeds’ recent form

Pontus Jansson has spoken of his determination to help Leeds return to form after not mincing his words of the club’s recent run of results.

The Whites made a brilliant start to the season after winning four and drawing two of their first six matches to set the early pace on the top of the Championship. But three straight defeats – at Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday and then on Saturday, at home to Reading, have sent Leeds tumbling down the table to sixth.

And with Thomas Christiansen’s side facing another tricky away encounter at high-flying Bristol City on Saturday, Jansson has taken to Instagram to share his frustrations at the club’s current form.

The popular Sweden defender wrote: “Last few weeks has been tough, things hasn’t gone in that way we all wanted and I personally have been ****.

“But we all want the same thing now, going back and win games and the only way to go is hard work, 100%! Stay together everyone and we will for sure come back!”

Jansson’s ability to straight talk will likely strike a chord with supporters, who have taken the towering Sweden international to their hearts since his arrival, initially on loan, from Torino last summer.