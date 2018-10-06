Pontus Jansson launches four-letter tirade live on Sky Sports

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson was left fuming with the referee after Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Leeds finished the game with 10 men after Luke Ayling’s late sending off for two yellow cards after Jansson had headed a late leveller from a free-kick.

A contentious Neal Maupay penalty had put the dangerous visitors ahead, before Jansson’s 88th-minute header.

“I feel sh** to be fair,” Jansson told Sky Sports.

The interviewer then asked the Leeds man to “mind your language”.

“Oh I don’t care, this is a robbery from the referee. It feels bad.”

The defender was then asked if he was happy with the referee’s performance. He added: “You think I should be happy? No chance!

Jansson’s wife is expecting a baby and he was asked if he was always going to play.

“Yes, no problem. My wife is at home and she is ok without me. If she calls me I will go home, but she hasn’t, hopefully the baby will come tomorrow,” he added.

The centre-back is now likely to be in line for a ban from the FA after his public dismay at today’s referee.