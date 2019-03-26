Leeds have been handed a significant fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s crucial showdown with Millwall with Pontus Jansson on course to participate in the match.

The Sweden defender looked doubtful for the match after sustaining a knee injury following a challenge with Billy Sharp in their last fixture; a 1-0 home defeat that saw Sheffield United leapfrog Leeds into third place.

United’s initial diagnosis was that Jansson was expected to be sidelined for around three weeks; his injury coming at a time when Leeds could well do without another key absence during the promotion run-in.

However, having been ruled out of international duty and spending his time recovering, Jansson has made good progress and is now expected to be fit in time for Saturday’s clash with the relegation-threatened Lions.

Neil Harris’ side have had something of a curse over Leeds in recent encounters, winning two and drawing one of the last three matches, so the inclusion of Jansson for Leeds will be a timely boost for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Jansson will continue his rehabilitation this week but is expected to return to first-team training before the week is out, which would mean the player retaining his place in the line-up.

Leeds will, however, be forced into one change with Bailey Peacock-Farrell returning in goal at the expense of banned keeper Kiko Casilla.

Bielsa, meanwhile, may even be able to recall Adam Forshaw to the matchday squad following an eight-game absence with a knee problem of his own.

Kemar Roofe continues to make good progress, and remains on course to feature in the last three to four weeks of the regular season.

