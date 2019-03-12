Pontus Jansson on what Berardi return means to Leeds

Gaetano Berardi’s return to action with Leeds has been given a huge thumbs up by his fellow United defender Pontus Jansson.

The Swiss full-back has missed six months of the season with a ruptured hamstring injury sustained in August’s 0-0 draw at home to Middlesbrough, but made his comeback as a late substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bristol City.

Berardi, who was playing in the unfamiliar role at the heart of the Leeds defence when he picked up his injury, will continue his comeback from the bench on Tuesday night as Marcelo Bielsa confirmed an unchanged Leeds side and bench for the trip to face Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

And Jansson is certainly glad to have his teammate back in action after revealing he’s a player who always gives his all.

Speaking to LeedsLive, Jansson said: “It’s always nice to have Bera on the pitch. Another fighter, always gives everything for the team.

“It was nice and I know how hard he has been working in the gym to come back. It’s nice to have all the players back.”

Those views were echoed by Leeds manager Bielsa, who said in his pre-match presser: “Gaetano Berardi is always a very important player for us.

“The fact that we have him back and he’s at the disposal of the team is very important for the performance of the team and it’s important for the players.”

Victory for Leeds on Tuesday night will take the Whites back to the top of the Championship ahead of Norwich’s match against Hull on Wednesday.

