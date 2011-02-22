Saints, with nine away wins this season, rarely looked capable of adding to that tally as the hosts took the game to them in the second half.

Ryan Donaldson looked for a penalty after a good tackle by Jose Fonte but referee Scott Mathieson rightly waved away his appeals.

Then Fonte, at the other end, thought he had scored but home skipper Sam Collins flung himself in the way to block.

Gary Liddle shot wide and Antony Sweeney hit a firm volley straight at keeper Kelvin Davis, who was forced into action again shortly afterwards to save a 25-yard shot from defender Peter Hartley.

Sweeney should have won it for Hartlepool after 80 minutes but lost his footing as he tried to turn Colin Larkin’s cross home.