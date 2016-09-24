Poor defending from Leicester was ‘very strange’ – Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri was bemused by some of his side’s defending in their 4-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

His side conceded four goals in the first half against the Red Devils before Demarai Gray scored a spectacular consolation goal in the second half.

Ranieri admits it was “very strange” for his side to concede three goals from corners as they are usually very strong at defending set pieces.

CLAUDIO: "Today we made some mistakes.. Ok, they're a big side, but for the third goal we should be attentive." #MnuLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 24, 2016

“It is not possible to concede three goals from corners. That means you are not concentrating, We are usually very solid at corners and free-kicks, it was very strange,” Ranieri told Sky Sports.

“Until now we have been very strong, we have made some mistakes. I can understand that they score with headers, that they are very tall, but to score a smart goal from a corner is not possible.

“It is important to clean our mind and get ready for the Champions League on Tuesday.”