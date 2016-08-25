Derby launch bid for Watford striker Matej Vydra

Derby County have made a bid to sign Watford striker Matej Vydra, sources have told www.teamtalk.com.

Vydra is currently well down the pecking order at Vicarage Road and he spent last season on loan at Reading.

The Czech Republic international scored nine goals in 36 appearances for Reading, but the player returned to Watford at the end of last season.

Vydra is unlikely to figure in Walter Mazzarri’s long-term plans at Watford and a number of clubs have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old.

Sources have told www.teamtalk.com that Derby have lodged a bid of £8.5million for Vydra as Nigel Pearson looks to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Watford are understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £10million for Vydra and it remains to be seen if Derby can agree a deal for the talented forward before the close of the transfer window.