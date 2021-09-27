Porto boss pinpoints Liverpool ‘weaknesses that do exist’ in CL clash

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao insists that his side will look to target Liverpool’s weaknesses as they aim to level up the imbalance they face on and off the field on Tuesday evening.

The last two Champions League meetings between the clubs, in 2018 and 2019, have seen the Primeira Liga side concede 11 goals and score just one having lost the home legs 5-0 and 4-1.

Conceicao said while little had altered in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad, his own side has undergone significant change.

“If we look at Liverpool’s experience, since 2019 they have lost (Dejan) Lovren and (Georginio) Wijnaldum,” he said. “We were left with three: (Jesus Manuel) Corona, Otavio and Bruno Costa.

“That experience and the fact that they stay together is very important in a competition like this.

“We can highlight numerous theoretical differences. The fact that our budget is 20 or 30 per cent of Liverpool’s. But that will not come into play tomorrow.

“What comes in is the preparation of the game. The strategy we define and the way we are going to be organised.

“We have to be as competitive as Liverpool, an opponent who, for me, is the best team in the world at some moments in the game – and I’m not exaggerating Liverpool’s value.

“It’s up to us to counter that opponent’s power and expose some of the opponent’s weaknesses, because they also exist.”

Klopp reveals three new Liverpool captains

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s well-respected players’ committee has been extended to six this season, says Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was asked about his original committee at his press conference on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Porto in the Champions League.

Jordan Henderson and vice skipper James Milner were joined by Virgil van Dijk and the since departed Gini Wijnaldum.

But Klopp explained that he decided to extend the number of respected figures in his squad because a number of them, if not all, were missing on numerous occasions last season.

Van Dijk and Henderson suffered injuries, while Milner is on the periphery of the first team.

Now though Klopp, who looked reluctant to divulge the news, has revealed that the Reds’ players voted in three more incumbents.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson have all been elevated, alongside the existing trio.

Klopp said: “We had three captains in Hendo, Milly, Virg and the players voted for another three.

“So that was won by Trent, Robbo and Alisson Becker.

“It was just that from time to time last year with the amount of injuries we had, we had no-one available from the players’ committee out on the pitch.

“So that is why I decided to increase the group to six.”

