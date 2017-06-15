Porto left-back ‘naturally flattered’ by links to Liverpool

Porto defender Rafa Soares says he is ‘naturally flattered’ at reports linking him with a summer move to Liverpool from the Portuguese club.

The left-back was an ever-present on loan at Rio Ave last season, playing the entirety of every league match apart from the games against his parent club.

Rio Ave finished 7th in the table, and it appears his performances were enough to catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his scouting team.

Discussing the possibility of making the move to Anfield, the 22-year-old told Omnisport: “Liverpool are a great club and to be linked is an enormous honour for me. I followed Liverpool from young age and I shiver every time I listen to You’ll Never Walk Alone, it’s unique!

Liverpool are famous and popular in Portugal where people value the history of a club. I’m naturally flattered, but I’m a Porto player and focused on succeeding here.”

Soares has made nine appearances for the Portuguese Under 21 side, but it remains to be seen whether there is a firm interest from the Anfield club.