Fee agreed as Man Utd close in on capture of £17.4m defender

Manchester United look set to bolster their defensive options this week with the capture of promising Porto defender Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese youngster emerged as a United target last week and the club have wasted little time in agreeing an undisclosed fee, believed to be €20million (£17.4m) for the talented right-back.

The 19-year-old, who only made his first-team debut at Porto in February, is expected to arrive in England for his medical on Wednesday and could be presented as a United player before the weekend.

Dalot endured a torrid time in Porto’s 5-0 home Champions League hammering against Liverpool earlier this year, though was asked to play out of position at left-back.

The player is a product of Porto’s academy and won the U17 Euros with Portugal in 2016.

His move to Old Trafford is likely to signal the end of Matteo Darmian’s time at the club, with the Italian expected to secure a move back to Serie A with Juventus for a fee of around €18million.

And Dalot’s arrival at United is set to continue a busy summer of activity for the club with Brazilian midfielder Fred also expected to sign in a £52million deal.

Details of the Shakhtar star’s move to Old Trafford first emerged on Monday evening, with the player due to sign a four-year deal with the option of an additional year. News of his weekly wage and the three squad numbers he will select from have also been revealed.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.