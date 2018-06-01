Porto star set for Man Utd medical ahead of £17.4m switch

Diogo Dalot is set to undergo a medical with Manchester United next week once a fee has been finalised with his club Porto.

Dalot has been receiving treatment for a meniscus injury while the Red Devils have been negotiating with Porto over his £17.4million release clause.

Jose Mourinho wants the Portugal Under-21 star to provide competition for 33-year-old Antonio Valencia, who needs to have constant treatment on a knee problem.

The 19-year-old, who can also fill in at left-back, broke into Porto’s first team in February in that position and played in the goalless Champions League draw at Liverpool.

Dalot also helped Portugal win the 2016 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, scoring twice in five games in Azerbaijan including once in the final against Spain.

United expect to offset the deal with Matteo Darmian’s £11.5m sale to Serie A giants Juventus, according to the report in the Daily Mail.

United, meanwhile, may have moved a step closer to bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford – that’s according to a former Real Madrid boss anyway.