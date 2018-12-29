Eder Militao is reported to have informed his agent he has no intentions of signing the new deal Porto have put before him in order to try and push through a January move to the Premier League.

The Portuguese giants have held talks over extending the Brazil defender’s deal to 2023 – and with it raise his release clause from £45.2million (€50m) to at least £68m (€75m).

However, it’s reported the centre-half is unwilling to cement his future to the club, despite the opportunity to almost double his current wages, and amid reports in the Portuguese press that he has had his head turned by Manchester United.

Portuguese paper Correio da Manha claimed on Thursday that the player is ready to reject Porto’s offer of a new contract, having had his head turned by United, who first registered their interest under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

But it’s now been claimed Liverpool are ready to join the hunt for a player, who has received favourable reports from their scouting staff and Jurgen Klopp’s side are now also considering a move for the centre-half.

While the €50m exit fee is relatively steep, Militao knows the signing of an extension would push him beyond what the Premier Leaue duo are willing to spend.

United, however, do remain favourites to land the one-time capped Brazil international after it was reported that caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to follow up on Mourinho’s assessment that the club lack quality in the centre of their defence.

While the club does have Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo at their disposal, it’s believed the signing of a centre-half remains the club’s top priority next month.

Correio da Manha indicate Militao could join United in January – or the deal could be arranged for the summer – if the two clubs come to an arrangement.

However, Liverpool’s interest could yet scupper that if Klopp and his side follow up on their initial interest too.

Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk last January in a world-record deal, but remain on the hunt for new defenders with this report detailing how they grade their transfer targets.

