Portsmouth lead race for award-winning Scottish star shortlisted by Rangers

Dundee centre-back Luke Graham is increasingly likely to leave Scottish football this summer as interest in the highly-rated 22-year-old continues to grow.

Sources have indicated a strong preference for a move to the English Championship or a European club, marking what could be the end of his time at Dens Park after a standout breakthrough season.

Graham, who earned the Players’ Player of the Year award at Dundee and a senior Scotland call-up, has attracted attention from as many as 43 clubs.

His composure on the ball, aerial prowess and leadership qualities at a young age have made him one of the most sought-after young defenders in the UK.

With his contract entering its final year, Dundee are braced for substantial bids and will demand a club-record fee, allowing them to strengthen for next season.

Rangers have shown keen interest and listed Graham as a target, but have not yet made an official approach.

While the Ibrox club remain in the conversation, it appears increasingly probable that the Perth-born defender will pursue opportunities outside Scotland.

Championship sides are leading the race, with Portsmouth renewing their pursuit after seeing earlier bids rejected.

Other English clubs monitoring the situation include Derby County, Norwich City, Stoke City, Preston North End, Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic.

There is also European interest with clubs such as Schalke 04, Valencia, Red Bull Salzburg and others keeping tabs on developments.

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Portsmouth, Rangers target pushing for transfer

Graham has made it clear he is ready for a new challenge at a higher level, to continue to represent his country as much as possible.

Dundee manager Steven Pressley has previously spoken highly of Graham’s potential, tipping him for Premier League football in the future.

For now, the focus at Dens Park remains on retaining their star asset until a suitable offer arrives.

As the transfer window heats up, a move south or abroad seems the most likely outcome for one of Scottish football’s brightest prospects.