Portugal legend warns Wolves star against joining Man Utd, Liverpool

Portugal legend Deco thinks compatriot Ruben Neves just needs to “relax now and enjoy the Premier League” with Wolves amid Liverpool and Manchester United speculation.

Wolves forked out £15million to sign Neves from Porto last year and his goals and form helped them to the Championship title.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the 21-year-old following a brilliant first season in England.

However, Deco thinks Neves can afford to be relaxed over his future considering his age and that Wolves are heading the right direction.

“He’s doing his career step by step,” Deco told Sky Sports News. “Normally when a player is doing well, everybody says he needs to change to a big club, but I think he’s doing his job. He needs to wait, he’s young.

“He did well in the Championship when people maybe believed that would not be possible.

“If I was him I would just relax now and enjoy the Premier League.”

And Neves agrees with Deco by admitting that he doesn’t want to rush his development by leaving Wolves.

“Right now it’s not good for me to risk a way out,” Neves said. “I feel very good at Wolverhampton, I have no reason to leave because I’m going to play in the best league in the world.

“The fans already know me, the club too, and everyone knows what I can do.

“I had a great year and I love playing in Wolverhampton, so I have no interest in going out, because it’s the best for me and for my future.”

More from Planet Sport:

T365 Recall: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s five-hour Italian masterpiece (Tennis365)

Five things to look forward to: Magic night out, Hull derby, fantastic TV coverage (Love Rugby League)

Revisiting the golden age of Pepsi adverts, ft Beckham, Carlos and Totti (Planet Football)