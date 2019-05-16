Portugal star responds to rumours he is set for £52million Man Utd move

Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo has responded to speculation suggesting that he is ready to accept a €60million move to Manchester United.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season.

The Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.

Recent reports then suggested that the Red Devils are readying a bid of £42million for Cancelo to try and tempt Juventus to part with their prized full-back.

Then, claims from the Italian media on Wednesday suggested that Juventus would be very tempted by an offer of £52m and would try and persuade Cancelo to accept the move.

Those reports also claimed that Cancelo himself would push for the move, but now he has responded to speculation by stating he is happy in Turin.

“I want to stay here. I hope my future is at Juventus, where I hope to win many different trophies,” the Portugal international told Goal.

Cancelo has only started 10 league games in 2019 for the Bianconeri, who secured an eighth straight Serie A title this season.

