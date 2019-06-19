Portugal star to snub Liverpool in favour of €80m Man Utd switch

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester United, despite a late bid from Liverpool.

The playmaker is a man in demand this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to freshen up his midfield.

However, reports from Portugal on Tuesday emerged claiming Liverpool have made a £40m offer for Fernandes and have strong hopes they can cash in on United’s dalliance.

The former Udinese and Sampdoria man scored or assisted 50 goals in 53 appearances this season in the Primeira Liga – and has an €80m (£71m) exit clause in his contract.

According to the latest update from Record, the player’s agent has held talks with Sporting over his client’s future and is apparently set on taking his client to Old Trafford.

Fernandes himself has previously hinted he would favour a move to Liverpool to work under Jurgen Klopp, saying he prefers their playing style to that of Manchester City.

“I like Liverpool a lot more (than City), it’s a more direct, more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football, when you do not have the ball possession you are more intense,” he told Record.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!