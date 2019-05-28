Portugal star with €100m clause responds to Man Utd, City links

Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes has denied contacts with any club despite rumours of interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

Recent reports have suggested that City are closing in on a move for Portugal international Fernandes, who has been heavily linked with rivals Manchester United.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has scored an incredible 32 goals and made 18 assists in his 53 appearances for the Portuguese giants this season.

However, Fernandes is not paying any attention to rumours of interest from the Premier League, and is instead focusing on his country’s upcoming Nations League fixture(s).

“I’m with Sporting. There are no contacts with any club, at least as far as I know,” he told Record.

“There is a lot of talk, there are sure to be clubs interested but to this day, my focus has always been placed on Sporting. Now I want to rest because I have a lot to give to the national team.

“I’ve spent two intense years, I don’t know if I will spend a third year, I don’t know if I’m going to leave. No one knows the future. I gave my best – blood, sweat and tears for this club – and will continue to do so whenever I wear this jersey.”

The former Udinese and Sampdoria man signed a new contract until 2023 in the summer, which includes a €100m release clause. Fernandes recently inherited the Sporting captaincy from MLS-bound Nani.

