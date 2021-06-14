Portuguese connection could gift Everton perfect €30m Calvert-Lewin partner

Everton could provide Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the perfect partner in crime if they appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, per a report.

Everton remain on the hunt for a new man at the helm after Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise departure. The Italian returned to Real Madrid, leaving the Toffees in the lurch ahead of an important transfer window.

Installing a manager is the club’s number one priority. And per the latest reports, former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is in pole position.

The Portuguese was also target for Crystal Palace, but the path to Goodison opened up after talks with the London club broke down.

Should Everton opt for Nuno, they will likely gain access to the connection that saw Wolves pull off a series of impressive coups.

Wolves regularly did business with clients of super agent Jorge Mendes. And per Sport Witness (citing CalcioMercato), appointing Nuno could help bring AC Milan striker Rafael Leao to Merseyside.

The 22-year-old is represented by Mendes who according to the article, is expecting offers to arrive from the Premier League.

Everton are described as having ‘long-term interest’ in the frontman. Though Milan ‘will only consider offers over €30m’ for the marksman.

That shouldn’t prove a deal breaker if Everton decide to act on their interest. If they do, the acquisition of Leao could be ‘Mendes’ first gift to Nuno’ as Everton manager.

Nuno to immediately launch double Wolves raid?

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo will look to bring with him two major stars from Wolves should he be appointed as new Everton manager, according to a report.

Nuno’s exit at the end of the season brought to an end a glorious four-year reign at Molineux. He’ll be badly missed by all at the club and will leave with something close to legend status.

However, the Portuguese is in danger of tainting that image according to a Monday report. As per Football Insider, Espirito Santo wants to raid his former club Wolves for two of their star players.

First up on his list is reliable defender Conor Coady. The Liverpool academy graduate has developed into one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders. Now 28, he’s at the peak of his powers and is part of England’s squad for Euro 2020.

Prising him away from Molineux will not be easy, however. Coady is the club captain and has hardly missed a game for Wolves and recently signed a new deal through to 2025.

The second player would certainly set the Goodison faithful’s pulses racing.

