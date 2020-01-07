Posh owner pours cold water on West Brom, Derby links to star

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has been quick to shut down the approaches of West Brom and Derby regarding star man Marcus Maddison.

According to reports, West Brom and Derby County are planning £2.5m bids for the highly-rated midfielder.

But Posh owner MacAnthony tweeted that there was only one Championship team who had made contact, neither being the Midland pair.

Maddison’s contract at Peterborough is set to expire in summer, allowing the clubs hungry for his signature to sign him for free.

He currently has a £2.5m release clause in his contract, which West Brom and Derby could trigger.

The 26-year-old has contributed to 128 goals in 211 games in League One, and is likely to leave in summer unless Darren Ferguson’s side can achieve promotion.

Posh currently sit in sixth place in England’s third tier of football, but have only picked up one win in their last six games in the league.

Ferguson’s side have already received an offer for the midfielder from Middlesbrough which was ‘laughed off’ by Peterborough.

Despite there being no official contact made from either of the Championship sides, the Posh owner admits the club is preparing for life without their ‘Magic Man.’