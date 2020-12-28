Positive injury news for Liverpool as summer signing could return this week

Liverpool could welcome Thiago Alcantara back from injury this week after two-and-a-half months out with a knee problem.

Thiago, signed from Bayern Munich in the summer, has made just two appearances so far this term.

The most recent of those came in the 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby on 17th October. The Spaniard played the full 90 minutes, but was injured by the challenge that saw Richarlison sent off.

While he didn’t require surgery, the midfielder needed extensive recovery time due to the impact of the challenge.

He is just one of the players who have spent time in the treatment room for the Reds this season. Fellow off-season recruits Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are also currently sidelined, while key centre back duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will miss the rest of the season.

The likes of Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are other who have experienced fitness issues.

However, there could be some good news for Jurgen Klopp this week with Thiago reportedly in contention to feature against Newcastle on Wednesday.

That is according to Goal’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, who says the 29-year-old has shown no “adverse reaction” since rejoining team training.

And that suggests he could be set to finally make his comeback. Klopp insists players working their way back to fitness complete a number of full training sessions before being considered for selection.

But Jones adds that the German manager may opt to play it safe with Thiago and delay his return slightly further.

He says next Monday’s meeting with Southampton is a “more likely target” date for the ex-Barcelona star to be involved.

As Thiago has been out for so long, it would be understandable if Klopp is cautious over throwing him back into the action. Regardless, his impending return is a boost for Liverpool ahead of the New Year.

Wijnaldum contract latest

Meanwhile, there has been more developments regarding the future of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman’s deal at Anfield will expire next summer and, as of yet, no extension has been signed.

Liverpool have tabled a fresh deal, but Wijnaldum has not put pen-to-paper. It is understood he is hoping for more than is currently being offered.

Now, he is believed to have asked for more time to make up his mind on his future. Although, a decision could be made in the near future.

