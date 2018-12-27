The Football Association is looking into the incident which saw Unai Emery kick a water bottle into the crowd at Brighton – and the Arsenal boss could be looking at a possible touchline ban.

The Spaniard went to speak to the home supporter immediately after the incident and again at full-time after the Gunners drew 1-1 on Boxing Day.

He apologised but the FA is still investigating the incident.

Speaking on Thursday to preview Arsenal’s weekend trip to Liverpool, Emery said he hoped his apology would be the end of the matter.

“I say yesterday my apologies, I kicked the bottle in frustration but not for the supporter, I kicked for me and it went near to the supporter and I said to them my apologies. There is not another communication.

“I repeat today my apologies for my individual action but I kick the bottle because it is near me, but not because it is my intention.”

Emery went on to say he would respect any decision the FA made, although he was keen to draw a line under the incident.

“I hope so, yes,” he replied when asked whether his apology should be the end of the matter.

“But I have to respect the decision because it is a circumstance of my action but not another intention from me with the supporter. I say to them my apology.”

If found guilty, the FA could impose a touchline ban on the Arsenal manager, though a fine – and a warning to his future conduct – is a more likely outcome.

