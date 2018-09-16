Possible Mourinho successor wants €312m Chelsea duo at Man Utd

Zinedine Zidane would want to take two Chelsea stars to Old Trafford if he were to accept the Manchester United job, a report claims.

Current United Mourinho has come under heavy criticism this season so far, with rumours of discontent in his squad.

Zidane has apparently already set his sights on his next venture, with a report in the Daily Mail claiming he has told friends he expects to be the club’s No 1 choice to replace Mourinho were the Portuguese coach to to leave Old Trafford.

Le10Sport in France claimed earlier in the week that if Zidane were to take over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, he wants to bring in Antoine Griezmann.

According to Don Balon, the former Real Madrid boss would want Chelsea duo Eden Hazard (valued around €200m) and N’Golo Kante – linked with a £100m PSG move – to join him at Old Trafford.

The report claims that Zidane pushed hard to sign the duo during his time at Madrid, but neither move was sanctioned by the club.

The Frenchman would also apparently liked to keep hold of fellow countrymen Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, who apparently have uncertain futures at the club under Mourinho.

