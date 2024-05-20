Tottenham are ready to make a bold move to beat Arsenal to the signature of Benjamin Sesko this summer with Ange Postecoglou seeing the RB Leipzig man as the perfect upgrade for a misfiring star and with the striker’s exit clause having been made clear.

The Aussie boss has proved hugely-popular at N17 following his arrival last summer as a permanent successor to Antonio Conte, with his no-nonsense demeanour and style of football winning huge admiration among the Tottenham fans. And while Spurs ultimately fell short in Postecoglou’s quest to finish in the top four – their fifth-placed finish does, however, bring Europa League football back to the club next season – it will still represent a season of progress for the club.

However, plans are very much in place to further strengthen the Tottenham squad this summer and their rise from eighth to fifth following the loss of their talismanic striker Harry Kane can give them huge optimism for the future.

Incredibly, Spurs did not really sign a direct replacement for Kane, though Postecoglou did boost his attack with the signings of Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner over the course of the season. And while the Aussie relied on moving Son Heung-min into a more central role – the South Korean responding by notching 17 goals in 34 Premier League games this season – it is felt that the 31-year-old’s best position remains on the left-side of the attack.

GO DEEPER 👉 Five Tottenham players who could be axed by Postecoglou as part of summer squad revamp

And with Tottenham’s other striking option, Richarlison, only scoring 12 times from 31 appearances (or a woeful 15 in 66 games over his two seasons), the addition of a new striker has been identified as a key piece of business for Spurs and Postecoglou going into the summer transfer window.

Sesko emerges as top Tottenham target as price emerges

As a result, Tottenham have been linked with a number of different options who can come in and boost their attack this summer with Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney, Mohamed Amoura and Jonathan David among the players they have scouted and analysed over the course of the season.

We’ve coveniently taken a look at the merits of nine of these options in this feature.

DON’T MISS 👉 Tottenham striker search: Dream options, realistic targets and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed

However, it is now understood that Sesko has now firmly shot up their wanted list after his release clause was clarified.

The 20-year-old Slovenian stands at an imposing 6ft 5in and is regarded as one of best young strikers in European football, effortless adapting to life in the Bundesliga with Leipzig following a move from sister club, RB Salzburg last summer.

Sesko, capped 28 times already by his country, netted 14 times in 31 Bundesliga games this season – close to a goal a game – while finishing the campaign with 18 goals and two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Strongly linked with a move to both Arsenal and AC Milan this summer, Tottenham are now ready to throw their hat into the ring for his signing, having learned he can leave for a flat fee of €65m (£55.6m) this summer.

Leipzig, for their part, are desperate to retain the striker’s services and are trying to organise talks with his agent that will hand him a salary increase but also remove the striker’s exit clause as a result.

Postecoglou to move out Tottenham struggler if he can sign new striker

However, we understand it looks highly likely that Sesko will be on the move this summer with that exit clause preventing a real incentive for his suitors.

In addition to Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are very much keen on his signing a move to London looks a very real possibility for Sesko this summer.

If Spurs can, however, get a deal done, the club plans to finance his signing by allowing Richarlison to move on this summer.

Postecoglou is understood to have run out of patience with the inconsistent performances of the Brazilian and having outlined him as a weak-link in their attack this season.

HAVE YOU SEEN? 👉 Arsenal fans brutally troll Harry Kane after Bayern Munich finish THIRD in two-horse Bundesliga race

He has interest in him from the Saudi Pro-League with Al-Hilal thought to be leading that charge.

And amid claims they could spend between £40m to £50m on luring the 48-times capped Brazil international to the Middle East, Spurs would not have to fork out much more if they are to replace him with Sesko.

Sesko has netted an impressive 69 goals in 165 career appearances to date and clearly has the attributes to shine in the Premier League, with sources close to TEAMtalk revealing his agent is ready to advise his client to move to England this summer.