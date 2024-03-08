Postecoglou buzzing as Tottenham near huge deal with one of the Premier League’s best

Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of tying down Heung-min Son to a new contract which will no doubt come as great news to Ange Postecoglou.

The South Korean forward is arguably one of the best players in the Premier League so it’s no surprise Spurs want to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Son has scored an impressive 13 goals and made six assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this term – contributing to 35% of Tottenham’s goals.

The 31-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in 2025 (although Tottenham have the option to extend it by another year) and there have been rumours that Saudi Arabian sides have been considering summer offers for him.

However, the London club look set to put that speculation to bed. According to Football Insider, Spurs are ‘on track to agree’ a new deal with Son, although it will only be finalised after the end of the season.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘serious’ about pinching generational midfield talent from Barcelona in dazzling summer raid

For now, both Tottenham and Son are ‘eager to focus on the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with Postecoglou’s side firmly in contention for Champions League qualification.’

Tottenham still planning move for new winger

Son remains an integral member of the Tottenham squad and clearly still has the quality to play at the very highest level.

Postecoglou is keen to plan for the future, however, and is keen to sign a young winger in the summer to act as a long-term replacement for the South Korean.

This was evidenced in Spurs’ attempts to sign Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa in January. They came close to signing the talented 18-year-old before Brentford stunningly hijacked their deal.

Nusa’s move to Brentford ultimately didn’t happen, however, after problems arose during his medical.

The Bees are still keen on signing the winger but Tottenham are ready to come in for him again if given the opportunity.

Other winger targets reportedly include FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, who is being chased by several other clubs including Barcelona.

Wolves’ Pedro Neto is also greatly admired by Tottenham, but he would be a much more expensive addition with a reported price tag of £80m.

What seems certain, though, is that Son will be remaining with Spurs for at least a couple more years, which is news that their fans will no doubt be delighted with.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham to battle Arsenal as Timber appears on Postecoglou wishlist, ruffling rivals’ feathers