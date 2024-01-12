Postecoglou buzzing, as Tottenham told Chelsea WILL ‘seriously consider offers’ for dream target

Tottenham have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher for some time and a fresh report has claimed the Blues ‘will listen seriously’ to offers this month.

Spurs got off to a flying start this season but injuries to key players stunted their progress and they now sit in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Ange Postecoglou has already strengthened his squad this month, with Tottenham bringing in former Chelsea striker Timo Werner on loan and signing centre-back Radu Dragusin for £21.5m (plus £4m in add-ons),

The manager is still keen to make more additions, however. As noted by TEAMtalk, he wants to bring in a ‘running midfielder who can play at the head of midfield but also alternate with James Maddison if required.’

Gallagher certainly fits that description. He remains a key player for Chelsea, making 19 Premier League appearances this season, laying on four assists in the process.

Pochettino may be willing to sanction his exit this month, though, as the Blues reportedly need to generate funds for their own transfer business this month.

Chelsea to sell Gallagher to Tottenham if the price is right

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea will ‘allow Gallagher to leave’ if Tottenham put an adequate fee on the table, with his likely price tag around £35m.

“If the right number is hit, then there’s a very realistic possibility that Chelsea decide to cash in on Conor Gallagher,” Jacobs told the FIVE YouTube channel.

“But, he isn’t actively for sale, so he isn’t transfer listed or being touted to clubs.

“But if a club comes and hits Chelsea’s valuation, then he’ll be allowed to leave.

“Gallagher can still say no, but Chelsea’s policy is that if there’s less than two years on the contract, they’ll consider and listen to offers.

“So because no new contract is imminent, if Spurs were to table the offer then Chelsea might accept it.

“But, Gallagher can also say no. In the short-term Chelsea need Gallagher, but the question is does he fit long-term, and I think Chelsea fans will be split on that.

“Spurs tried for Conor Gallagher at the end of the last window for around £35m. They thought anything above that number was too high but Gallagher’s form has improved, so the number’s going to go up.

“We’ll have to wait and see if Spurs are prepared to pay that sort of money and if they are, Chelsea will listen very seriously.”

