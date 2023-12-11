Postecoglou ecstatic, as Tottenham ‘reach agreement’ with ‘revolutionary’ Italy international

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur are set to tie down one of their most exciting young players to a new contract.

Ange Postecoglou’s side bounced back from a slump in form to beat Newcastle 4-1 on Sunday, leaving them just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Postecoglou will hope that the result will help restart their title charge. The manager has one eye on the future, though, and is keen to keep hold of his best youngsters.

Destiny Udogie certainly falls into that category. The Italy international scored the opener against Newcastle on Sunday, another milestone in his fantastic season so far.

Udogie signed for Tottenham from Juventus in August 2022. He spent last season on loan with Udinese and has now established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for the London club.

The 21-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances so far this term, scoring one goal and making two assists in the process. The left-back has also helped his team to keep four clean sheets.

Destiny Udogie ‘agrees’ new Tottenham contract

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have ‘reached an agreement’ on a new long-term contract for Udogie. His current contract expires in 2027.

“Tottenham reach an agreement with Destiny Udogie on new long term deal for Italian fullback,” Romano wrote on X.

“Club sources confirm deal in place and sealed — understand it’s all done. Spurs very happy with Udogie — salary rise agreed. Destiny scored first Tottenham goal yesterday.”

Tottenham fans will no doubt be thrilled with this news, as Udogie is only expected to get better as he gains experience in the Premier League.

Pundits were full of praise for the dynamic defender after Spurs’ win over Newcastle.

Jamie Redknapp said that the ‘revolutionary’ way top managers like Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola’s use full-backs has ‘changed football completely.’

“We’ve seen managers before bring a centre-back into midfield, maybe one full-back comes in. The way they play with both of them coming in, it gives the other team so many problems,”

“You don’t know who you’re marking. There’s so much fluidity about how they play. It’s enjoyable, and it’s almost revolutionary.

“I’m loving seeing it. A lot of grassroots managers and young players are looking at that full-back role, he has changed it completely.

“Pep (Guardiola) has done it throughout his career and now you can see what Ange Postecoglou’s doing.”

It now seems that Udogie is set to extend his stay at Tottenham , so the Spurs fans will be able to enjoy his eye-catching style for many years to come.

