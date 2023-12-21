Postecoglou elbows Chelsea aside for Man Utd destroyer as Tottenham prepare record transfer raid

Tottenham are reportedly giving strong consideration to the January signing of FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji – but have learned they will need to shatter the capital club’s transfer record in order to get a deal over the line.

The Sweden Under-21 international has made big waves for the SuperLiga side since making his debut back in the 2021/22 season. Now a regular in their side, Bardghji has played a leading role in their surprise progress to the Champions League knockout stages, where they next face the daunting task of trying to eliminate reigning European champions Manchester City in the Round of 16.

Nonetheless, the Danish champions have illustrated already that they fear no-one, having beaten Manchester United in a 4-3 thriller and having also eked out a goalless draw at formidable Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Their chances of going even further into Europe’s premier competition, however, may well depend on keeping their squad intact. However, the performances of some of their star performers have drawn admiring glances from elsewhere as a result, not least stylish winger Bardghji.

The Kuwait-born teenager has 11 goals in 30 appearances so far this season, earmarking the 18-year-old as a player of huge potential, with his winner in the victory against Erik ten Hag’s side at Parken Stadium really catapulting his name into the headlines.

Since then, Bardghji has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, whose co-owner Todd Boehly has shown a liking to snapping up some of the game’s brightest young talents. Indeed, interest from the Blues actually dates all the way back to November 2021 and the days of Thomas Tuchel; much before Boehly’s buy-out of Roman Abramovich.

READ MORE: Brighton confident of signing forward who embarrassed Man Utd; £30m plus add-ons to seal deal

Tottenham learn of cost needed to seal Roony Bardghji transfer

Brighton have also been linked with a move with the south-coast club masters of buying top talents before they hit the big time and transforming them into multi-million assets before selling them off for vastly-inflated fees.

However, according to reports in Denmark, Tottenham are now muscling their way to the front of that growing queue of clubs to land the teenage winger.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are reportedly on the lookout for another attacking addition this winter to bolster their squad further and ensure they are not without a vast array of options. To that end, the current injury absence of James Maddison has forced Dejan Kulusevski to move into a No 10 role – albeit that’s one the Swede says he prefers – leaving Postecoglou a little light on options off the wing.

That situation is further exasperated by the fact that both Richarlison and Manor Soloman have both suffered with various injuries of late, further stretching the Aussie coach’s resources.

If Postecoglou, though is to succeed in adding Bardghji to his mix, he is going to have to convince the Tottenham board to dig deep to sanction a deal with BT reporting that Copenhagen are to demand a Danish transfer record fee to part ways with the winger.

That record is currentloy held by the 187m kroner (€25m or £21.7m) paid by Lyon to sign Ernest Nuamah earlier this year.

And any sale of Bardghji would also smash Copenhagen’s current record, which stands at the 150m kroner (€20.1m or £17.4m) paid by Leicester City to sign Victor Kristiansen back in January of this year.

Focus now on the player’s sale

However, Copenhagen feel they are well within their right to ask such a fee for their talented young winger, and hope to fetch as much as 225 kroner (€30m or £26m) for the player.

To that end, Copenhagen have reportedly postponed plans to extend Bardghji’s deal with the focus of the Danish champions now said to be on ‘making a huge sale’ at some point in the next two windows.

Bardghji’s current deal is not due to expire until December 2025 anyway, so Copenhagen feel time is on their side to negotiate his sale for what they now have a strong belief will be for a club-record fee.

To add speculation to claims that a move to London could be on the cards, the player was recently seen on social media posting a photo from London on his timeline.

Now if Postecoglou gets his way, the Sweden winger could become a more frequent visitor to the capital’s many delights.

DON’T MISS ~ Euro Paper Talk: Cunning Levy raises Tottenham bid to €45m to blow Man Utd away for top target