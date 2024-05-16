Postecoglou grinning as Chelsea star snubs Newcastle in favour of Tottenham switch

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is likely to be on the move this summer and Newcastle and Tottenham are interested in signing him, per reports.

The Blues will have to part ways with several players to generate funds for their own signings and the club’s board are willing to offload the England star.

Selling homegrown players like Gallagher will represent pure profit on the account books and therefore help Chelsea comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the situation has angered Mauricio Pochettino, who sees the midfielder as too important to lose this summer.

Gallagher has made 49 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and making nine assists in the process.

As we have consistently reported, Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and has placed him at the top of his summer transfer shortlist.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is also a big admirer of his, but it seems that the Magpies are set to miss out on the Chelsea star.

Conor Gallagher ‘not interested’ in Newcastle move

According to Football Insider, Gallagher has ‘no intention’ of joining Newcastle and his preference would be to stay in London, meaning Tottenham are the big favourites to bring him in.

He would prefer to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge but that decision will be taken out of his and Pochettino’s hands.

We understand that Chelsea have been trying to negotiate a new contract for Gallagher but they are not willing to pay his wage demands, which has added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Tottenham now have a golden chance to sign Gallagher and TEAMtalk sources say that they believe a deal can be struck for just £25m this summer.

Chelsea are hoping for a fee closer to £50m but their need to sell players, which everyone is aware of, has negatively affected their negotiating power.

Other homegrown stars such as Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen have been tipped to leave the Blues on permanent deals.

The funds generated from the sales will go towards new signings. Chelsea’s priority is to bring in a new centre-forward and Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen is their top target.

He has a £113m release clause in his contract, so it will be interesting to see just how many players leave the Blues in the coming weeks and months.

