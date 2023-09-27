Postecoglou grinning as top Tottenham target edges towards PL return; he is on verge of England call-up

Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards is reportedly being ‘followed’ by several European clubs including Tottenham, with a return to the Premier League on the cards.

Edwards left Spurs for Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2019, before joining Sporting in 2022, and it’s fair to say he has flourished in Portugal.

The 24-year-old made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring an impressive 12 goals and making 14 assists in the process.

Edwards has got off to a good start this season, too, netting once in six outings so far.

Interestingly, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim claimed this week that Edwards ‘deserves to join a Premier League team’ – and several Prem clubs are indeed interested.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham, Everton and Wolves all considered making bids for the English attacker in the summer window.

It now seems that Spurs are once again considering bringing Edwards back to England, and they can sign him for a cut-price fee thanks to a clause inserted in his contract.

Edwards tipped for England call-up

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Tottenham ‘recently’ made contact with Sporting over a potential move for Edwards, but the club’s president Frederico Varandas ‘closed the doors’ to a transfer at the time.

It’s worth noting that because of a clause inserted in Edwards’ contract when he joined Guimaraes in 2019, Tottenham would receive 35% of any move that he makes in the future.

At the time, he moved to Guimaraes on a free transfer, with Spurs side keeping 50% of any future sale. When Sporting bought him in 2022, the Premier League club didn’t want money, and chose to keep their sell-on clause instead.

When Tottenham bought Pedro Porro from the Portuguese club in January, the Lisbon side asked for 15% more of Edward’s rights, so Spurs were left with 35%.

This effectively means that if Spurs were to buy Edwards, any transfer fee they agree with Sporting would be reduced by 35%.

Equally, if another team signs him, for example Everton or Wolves, Tottenham would still receive a windfall from the deal.

Therefore, Tottenham fans have several reasons to keep an eye on Edwards in January.

Another interesting report from Record claims that the Sporting star is ‘on the verge’ of being called up to the England team by Gareth Southgate.

They claim that this only increases the chance of him joining a Premier League club. It will also, in all likelihood, increase his price tag.

