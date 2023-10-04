Postecoglou grinning as Tottenham prepare ‘considerable’ bid for superb Eric Dier replacement

Tottenham are willing to shell out a ‘considerable sum’ to sign one of Ange Postecoglou’s top defensive targets in January, according to reports.

The manager has made some impressive signings this season and many of them have already made a positive impact on the pitch for Spurs.

Tottenham have won five and drawn two of their seven Premier League matches so far, and sit in second place in the table. The likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have been key to this success.

Despite this, Postecoglou is still keen on bringing in a new centre-back in January to provide competition for Cristian Romero and Van de Ven.

Eric Dier is also expected to leave the London club this winter. He could follow Davinson Sanchez out the exit door, who signed for Galatasaray on a permanent deal in September. This has only increased the need to bring in a new defender.

Several centre-backs have been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks. Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen is at the top of their shortlist, but he is being chased by Manchester United, too.

It now seems that Spurs have reignited their interest in one of their other summer targets.

Tottenham reignite interest in Victor Nelsson

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football Fan Cast, Tottenham are considering making a move for Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson in January.

As mentioned, the 24-year-old was linked with Spurs in the summer but a concrete bid never materialised. Arsenal were keen on him, too.

Now, the report notes that Tottenham are “willing to shell out a considerable sum of €30m (£26m) to secure his services” in January.

It’s claimed that Postecoglou is “very interested” in signing Nelsson. This comes as a blow to Sevilla, who are also chasing his signature, as per the report.

Nelsson made 35 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray last season. In the process, he helped his team keep 17 clean sheets and scored two goals.

He has played 12 games so far this term, including a cameo substitute appearance against Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Given his performances for Galatasaray, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham keen on signing him. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if they do make a concrete bid for him in January.

