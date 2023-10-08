Postecoglou grinning, with Tottenham on the verge of luring top talent from Championship club

Tottenham are reportedly ‘on the verge’ of signing young Norwich City goalkeeper Dylan Thompson, who has been training with the London side.

Ange Postecoglou has already brought in Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for £17.2m who has replaced veteran keeper Hugo Lloris in Spurs’ starting XI.

Lloris is expected to depart Tottenham at the end of the season when his contract expires. He could even be sold in January, with Real Betis interested in the Frenchman.

Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman are also vying for minutes under Postecoglou, but it seems that the manager is keen to bring in another goalkeeper for the future.

According to the Sun, Tottenham are ‘ready to grab’ Thompson from Norwich. The teenager has reportedly rejected a new deal with the Canaries and Spurs are poised to sign him up after he has been training with them. He would join Tottenham’s academy initially.

With Thompson being a long-serving member of Norwich’s academy, the Championship side are well-placed to demand compensation, and Tottenham are allegedly willing to bow to their demands.

