Euro Paper Talk: Postecoglou hopes in ruins as midfield gem makes Tottenham transfer plan clear; plans in place for major €30m Leeds deal

Giovani Lo Celso wants to quit Tottenham and return to LaLiga

A Tottenham midfielder has lined up his next club after telling Ange Postecoglou he wants out, Aston Villa are targeting another €40m Spain defender, while Leeds could lose a €25m-rated attacker in the January window.

LO CELSO TELLS POSTECOGLOU OF TOTTENHAM EXIT WISH IN JANUARY

Ange Postecoglou is facing up to the disappointment of losing a player he had big plans for at Tottenham pushing to depart the club in January.

Since Giovani Lo Celso’s move to Spurs on an initial loan deal in August 2019, the player has failed to make a lasting impact at the club. Not helped by a string of managerial changes, the Argentina star – clearly blessed with an abundance of natural ability – has spent successive spells away from the club on loan with Villarreal.

However, having scored nine times and made three goals in the 84 appearances to his name at Tottenham, the midfielder clearly has plenty to give if the right manager can find a way to harness that talent.

Indeed, Postecoglou had made it clear he hopes to be that man, with Spurs declining a summer offer from Barcelona to sign the 27-year-old on an initial loan deal.

And with the Aussie informing Lo Celso he sees him as a useful option this season, it was hoped a corner had been turned for the player.

However, after just one substitute appearance so far in the Premier League, totalling a mere 16 minutes against Bournemouth, together with a 46-minute appearance in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham, Lo Celso has now ‘made clear his desire’ to Postecoglou that he wants out.

Moreover, after witnessing the sublime form of James Maddison, Lo Celso knows his chances of a look-in look slim at best.

Per reports in Spain, the player’s agents are now in talks and ‘working hard on a deal’ to bring him back to former club Real Betis, where he starred for a season prior to his move to Spurs.

They claim Lo Celso has plenty of offers already ahead of the January window. However, the Argentine has now set his heart on joining Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Postecoglou, for his part, is unlikely to push to keep an unhappy player, with Spurs hoping to fetch as much as €20m (£17.2m) for Lo Celso.

READ MORE: Tottenham ready for bidding war as £70m Prem striker is put up for sale

LEEDS STRIKER RUTTER WANTED BY EURO GIANTS

Leeds striker Georginio Rutter remains a January target for Lyon and Borussia Dortmund, who both saw €30m (£25.9m) summer offers rejected. The pair are ready to make fresh bids for the former Hoffenheim man in January. (Sky Deutschland)

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have made clear their wish to seal a permanent €15m (£12.9m) deal for Robin Koch from Leeds after sporting director Markus Krosche hailed the loanee’s performances and tipped the defender to make Germany’s Euro 2024 squad. (Sport BILD)

Manchester United saw a big-money approach for Nicolo Barella turned down by Inter Milan, who did not want to lose another top star to the Red Devils alongside Andre Onana. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Brentford will try again in January for Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after seeing a summer move rebuffed. (RMC Sport)

Man Utd and Barcelona have learned that a deal for Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeelen could cost as little as €20m in January. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton pushed hard to sign Viktor Gyokeres over the summer and had a €20m (£17.3m) offer accepted by Coventry, with the player only having eyes for Sporting Lisbon. (A Bola)

Liverpool are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Piero Hincapie, which could set Jurgen Klopp’s side a huge €55m (£47.5m). (various)

MUDRYK BRANDED ‘CRAZY, EXPENSIVE €100M FLOP’

Chelsea’s big January signing Mykhaylo Mudryk has been taken to the cleaners by the Italian press, who have labelled the Ukrainian a ‘crazy, expensive, €100m flop’. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are yet to open new contract talks with long-term Manhester United target Frenkie de Jong amid claims a future move to Old Trafford may still be on the cards. (Marca)

Luton Town are to battle Ajax for the signing of LDU Quito midfielder Oscar Zambrano in January, having seen a summer move turned down. (ESPN)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to agreeing a huge new deal at Liverpool with the Reds defender-turned midfielder attracting attention from both Real Madrid and Barcelona. (various)

Empoli have sacked head coach Paolo Zanetti after Sunday’s 7-0 humilation at Roma with former boss Aurelio Andreazzoli likely to return to the role. (Sky Italia)

Teenage Welsh striker Gabriele Biancheri has agreed a first professional deal with Manchester United after initially arriving as an apprentice over the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

VILLA PLANNING TO SIGN ANOTHER €40M SPAIN DEFENDER

Aston Villa are plotting a big-money January swoop to sign Real Sociedad’s commanding defender Robin Le Normand, who is rated in the €40m (£34.5m) bracket. (various)

Former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela has made clear his wish to be reunited with Bryan Gil at Sevilla if they can agree a January deal with Spurs. (Estadio Deportivo)

Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, 29, has joined Qatari side Al Ahli SC from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has warned his side need to play to their best to overcome Lazio in the Champions League, calling their star Luis Alberto “one of the game’s most underrated players of the last 25 years”. (AS)

David De Gea may be set to join Real Betis as a free agent after leaving Manchester United over the summer. (various)

Arsenal are chasing a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who could cost as much as €30m (£25.9m). (various)