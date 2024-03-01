Postecoglou in raptures as Tottenham lead Man Utd, AC Milan in charge for next Serie A superstar

Ange Postecoglou will be delighted, as Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly overtaken Manchester United and AC Milan in the pursuit of shining Serie A striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Postecoglou had to adjust his frontline after Tottenham sold star player Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer. Captain Son Heung-min has operated at centre-forward for much of the campaign, while Richarlison has played there in recent months and went on a brilliant scoring run between December 10 and February 3.

Postecoglou felt he needed another attacker adding to his squad in the winter transfer window, which saw Timo Werner arrive on an initial loan from RB Leipzig.

But it is unlikely Tottenham will activate their option to sign Werner permanently, as the goalscoring problems which plagued him at Chelsea look set to continue.

With Son now 31 years old and emerging as a prime target for the Saudi Pro League, Postecoglou wants Tottenham to sign a new striker who can provide competition and cover for Richarlison in the long run.

The North London side have been linked with Feyenoord ace Santiago Gimenez and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, among others, but recent reports have put them in the mix for Bologna star Zirkzee.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd double deal accelerates as ‘contact made’ for Argentina swoop; La Liga star in Ratcliffe ‘spotlight’

The Dutchman is known to be a target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Man Utd, while Arsenal have also taken a look at him.

Reports in Italy have now provided an update on Zirkzee’s situation, and it makes for great reading for Spurs fans.

Tottenham ‘most active’ in striker race

The report states that Spurs are ‘the most active’ in the chase to sign Zirkzee and have moved to the front of the queue for him.

Spurs have kept a close eye on the 22-year-old’s performances this term. Despite his tender age, Zirkzee has certified himself as one of Bologna’s key stars, while also notching 10 goals and six assists in 28 appearances.

Plus, Zirkzee is available for far less than some of the other strikers who could be on the move this summer, such as Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney. He can be signed for €50million (£43m).

That is big money for Spurs to pay, but if the former Netherlands U21 international goes on to reach his huge potential then the deal will definitely be worth it.

Spurs winning the race for Zirkzee will force Milan to alter their striker plans. Their other targets include Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Lille hitman Jonathan David.

Sesko is of interest to Arsenal and Chelsea, so the Italian giants might be left frustrated in that hunt as well. Due to this, it would make the most sense for them to bid for David.

READ MORE: Tottenham to use Udinese links to snap up another talented full-back but facing two Premier League rivals