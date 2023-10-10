Postecoglou initiates Tottenham plan to sign perplexed Man City star in January rescue mission

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly become contenders to rescue Kalvin Phillips from his Manchester City nightmare in the January transfer window.

Phillips only joined Man City last summer from Leeds United, but his impact at the Etihad Stadium has been minimal. Although he was officially a member of their treble-winning squad, he was barely involved as a starter due to a combination of injuries and Pep Guardiola’s selection preferences.

As the January transfer window approaches and Phillips’ second season at Man City continues to look like it will mirror the first, rumours are spreading about the prospect of him leaving the club in January.

According to the latest from Football Transfers, Tottenham are interested in Phillips if he becomes available in the winter as expected.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to maintain Tottenham’s positive momentum during his reign so far by taking the opportunity to reinforce their squad. Midfield will be a particular area of focus, since Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are likely to be going to the Africa Cup of Nations and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to find a new club.

Therefore, Phillips is someone they are keeping in mind as a potential target, although they are unlikely to be alone in their interest, since several suitors remember what the England international was like before when he played for Leeds.

The 27-year-old still has a contract until 2028 at the Etihad Stadium, but wants to get playing again. The report from Football Transfers claims the fact he was overlooked for any gametime against Arsenal recently, when Rodri was suspended and Mateo Kovacic stayed on while on a booking, is the latest piece of evidence he will need to reflect on that may suggest his future should lie elsewhere.

Phillips fading from prominence at Man City

Another factor that might stack up against Phillips is the fact that Man City are now being linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich for 2024.

Perhaps puzzled by his lack of opportunities under Guardiola, Phillips might now be looking for an escape route, which Tottenham could provide if the price is right.

Phillips is currently on duty with the England national team, whose squad for the October international break includes four of his Manchester City colleagues – Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish – but only one would-be Tottenham teammate, James Maddison.

