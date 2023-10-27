Euro Paper Talk: Postecoglou pushes Tottenham for midfielder he’s enthralled by; Arsenal striker speculation clarified

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take a closer look at a midfielder Ange Postecoglou has encouraged them to target, while a situation regarding an Arsenal striker and a Spanish director has been clarified – all in Friday’s European gossip.

POSTECOGLOU WANTS YUKSEK AT TOTTENHAM

Ange Postecoglou is encouraging Tottenham to send scouts to watch Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek in November.

That’s according to A Spor, which has provided the latest on the growing links with a Tottenham swoop for the Turkey international.

It is claimed that Tottenham scouts will be in attendance when Fenerbahce host Trabzonspor on November 4, which is the next step of their plans to keep a close eye on his progress.

At the age of 24, Yuksek has established himself as a regular starter for Fenerbahce, who have him under contract until 2027.

It appears Tottenham head coach Postecoglou is the man pushing the Premier League interest in the midfielder. According to the report, the Spurs boss likes Yuksek’s playing style, so has added him to his wish list.

However, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen may provide competition in the race to offer the former Bursaspor loanee the next step in his career.

Postecoglou’s research is already underway, though, in an attempt to help Tottenham get their hands on a crucial midfield reinforcement.

Over the winter, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are expected to go to the Africa Cup of Nations. Furthermore, there has been speculation that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is looking for a new club – as well as several conflicting claims about what the future holds for Giovani Lo Celso.

Yuksek largely operates as a defensive midfielder, so could become cover in front of the backline for Tottenham.

ARSENAL STRIKER’S SEVILLA TALKS NOT TRANSFER-RELATED

There is nothing transfer-related behind Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah’s recent talks with Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta; they were just reuniting after their time together at Leeds. (Estadio Deportivo)

Chelsea have fixed a €40m asking price if Roma want to sign Romelu Lukaku permanently after his loan spell. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham are preparing a €40m offer for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Tutto Juve)

Meanwhile, Juventus have added Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul to their midfield wishlist, alongside Tottenham’s Hojbjerg. (Tuttosport)

Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Victor Osimhen’s situation at Napoli ahead of potential summer bids. (Calciomercato)

Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with Abdoulaye Doucoure until 2025, with the option of another year. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC MILAN EYE DOUBLE DEAL IN JANUARY

AC Milan are keen to swoop for Jonathan David after Lille reduced the striker’s value from €60m to €40m. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Milan are also eyeing Real Betis defender Juan Miranda for the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana has been suspended by his club Union Berlin for a week after refusing to shake their coach’s hand after being subbed off. (Kicker)

Celta Vigo are close to signing former Lille midfielder Xeka on a free transfer. (Various)

Hellas Verona are about to secure Isak Hien to a new contract until 2027 after a failed summer move to Atalanta. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Betis have confirmed the addition of former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos on a free transfer. (Official)