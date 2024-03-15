Postecoglou seething as Arsenal, Man City join race for Tottenham target, with second hijack on the cards

Tottenham could miss out on Antonio Nusa AGAIN

Tottenham came close to signing Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in January only for Brentford to hijack their deal late in the transfer window.

The Bees were ultimately unable to bring in the talented 18-year-old despite agreeing on a £25m fee, however, after problems arose during his medical.

Thomas Frank’s side remain interested in signing Nusa and will try again in the summer, but Tottenham are ready to re-enter the race for the teenager.

Ange Postecoglou sees Nusa as a potential long-term replacement for Heung min-Son, who has been fantastic this season but is coming to the end of his peak as a 31-year-old.

Nusa certainly has the potential to thrive at the very highest level. He broke into Club Brugge’s team in the 2021/22 season and has already made 68 appearances for the Belgian giants, scoring seven goals and making five assists in the process.

His performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, who believe he is destined to become a superstar in the future.

Now, it seems that three Premier League giants are ready to join the race for the winger’s signature.

Tottenham, Brentford face fresh competition for Nusa

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Sports Mole, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are all ‘contemplating a summer approach for Nusa.’

The Premier League trio, along with Tottenham and Brentford, have been keeping a close eye on the Denmark international’s performances this season.

Nusa only featured as a late substitute as Club Brugge booked their place in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Molde on Thursday, securing a 4-2 aggregate win.

The report claims that Brugge going deep into a European competition will give his suitors more chance to assess his capabilities and whether to make a move, however.

The youngster hasn’t been selected for Denmark’s upcoming friendlies against Czech Republic and Slovakia but is still highly regarded by his national team, having been capped four times.

If Nusa can have a strong finish to the season that will only increase the likelihood of clubs such as Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea coming in for him.

That is bad news for both Tottenham and Brentford, who are reportedly willing to pay £25m for him in the upcoming transfer window.

With that in mind, Nusa is certainly a player to keep a close eye on over the next few months, with a switch to the Premier League looking increasingly likely.

