Postecoglou seething as Arsenal surge past Tottenham in race for lethal 24-goal striker

Arsenal have leapfrogged Tottenham in the race for Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez but reports suggest that Arsenal could hijack their pursuit of him.

The Gunners hierarchy decided after their Champions League defeat that they need to sign a prolific centre-forward in order to turn into serial trophy winners.

The club has also informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to leave in the summer, so Mikel Arteta will need to bring in a replacement for him.

As previously reported, Arsenal have already drawn up a shortlist of targets for the summer window, with Viktor Gyokeres, Ollie Watkins, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko among those admired.

However, a fresh report has claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side are set to prioritise a deal for Gimenez, who is a top target for their North London rivals Tottenham.

The 23-year-old signed for Feyenoord in 2022 and scored 15 goals last season to fire the Dutch team to the league title.

Gimenez has continued that form this term by bagging 24 goals across all competitions so far, which is what has convinced Arsenal to make a move for him.

According to Record, Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are the three clubs pushing hardest to sign Gimenez this summer, leapfrogging Tottenham in the race.

The talisman has already ‘decided he will leave’ Feyenoord at the end of the season as he feels he has the ability to play at the very highest level.

The report claims that Gimenez and his entourage will soon open talks over a potential summer departure.

Feyenoord are open to selling Gimenez for the right price. In December, it was reported that they had slapped a £60m price tag on his head, so he certainly won’t be a cheap addition for the Gunners.

As mentioned, Arteta will need to bring in a replacement for Nketiah if he leaves as expected, but he also wants more competition for Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

The pair have scored only 13 Premier League goals between them this term. If Arsenal had an Erling Haaland-like goal machine in their ranks, that could be the difference between lifting the title and not.

Gimenez certainly has the potential to be a fantastic addition for the Gunners. Obviously, the Premier League would be a big step up for him but nothing seems to faze him at the moment.

