Postecoglou sweating, with Arsenal to join Tottenham, Fulham in race for Ivan Toney alternative

Arsenal have been tipped to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in January, as a ‘cheaper’ alternative to Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Eddie Nketiah scored an impressive hattrick against Sheffield United on Saturday, but Mikel Arteta is still keen to bring in a new centre-forward.

Toney is one player who has been on Arsenal’s transfer shortlist for some time. Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted that he will be for sale in January.

The England international scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season, so it’s no surprise to see clubs queueing up to sign him. He is set to return from his suspension from football due to gambling breaches in mid-January

Reports suggest that Toney is valued at around £65m. Arsenal are unwilling to spend that much on him, however, and therefore Arteta will have to look elsewhere for a new frontman.

Now, it seems that Arsenal could battle with Tottenham and Fulham for Gimenez this winter.

Arsenal tipped to sign Gimenez over Toney

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has talked up the idea of Arsenal signing Gimenez, suggesting that an overall deal could be cheaper than signing Toney due to the fact the Mexican would command a smaller wages.

Previous reports suggest that Feyenoord will consider offers in excess of £40m. As mentioned, Tottenham are very interested in the 22-year-old, while Fulham are willing to pay €50m (£43.5m) for him this winter.

“Gimenez is one to watch out for for Arsenal as well, we know Ivan Toney is the one who’s been linked, but Gimenez would be much cheaper in terms of wages than Toney,” Bailey told the Talking Transfers Podcast.

“So is the deal more expensive? Possibly not. He will be on the agenda of an awful lot of teams come the summer.

“I don’t think we’ll see Gimenez leave in January, but we have seen reports that he’ll be available for £40m, if that is the case, he will leave in January, but I think the chances of Feyenoord letting one of the best players in Europe leave for £40m, I don’t see it myself.”

Gimenez signed for Feyenoord in the summer of 2022. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 32 league games, firing the Dutch club to the Eredivisie title.

The 22-year-old has been in even better form this term, netting 13 goals in just nine league appearances so far. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see several Premier League clubs keen on signing him.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal test Feyenoord’s resolve with a bid for Gimenez in January.

