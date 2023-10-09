Postecoglou thwarted, with key midfield target to agree Chelsea deal despite Tottenham links

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly ‘ready’ to sign a new contract with the Blues if he continues to receive assurances over his playing time.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham since the summer, with Ange Postecoglou keen to bring in a new centre-mid.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to leave Spurs either in January or at the end of the season, and as a result, their manager is considering potential replacements.

When Chelsea signed Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, it’s thought that Gallagher was concerned that he could see his playing time diminish as a result.

That hasn’t been the case so far, however, with the 23-year-old starting all eight of Chelsea’s Premier League matches so far this season. He has also worn the captain’s armband on five occassions, showing his importance to the team.

Now, it has been claimed that Gallagher will most likely extend his stay at Chelsea despite being a target for Tottenham.

His current deal is set to expire in June 2025, so it’s no surprise that Pochettino is keen to tie him down to fresh terms before the transfer window-re-opens in January.

Gallagher tipped to sign new Chelsea deal

According to Football Insider, Gallagher is more than happy to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge so long as he remains a consistent starter.

The report claims that the midfielder is now ‘expected’ to sit down with the Chelsea hierarchy and discuss new terms. It’s claimed that the Blues would look to offload him next year if they can’t reach an agreement, however.

Gallagher has often featured alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in midfield this term, although, as mentioned, the Blues did also sign Lavia, as well as Lesley Ugochukwu this summer.

Lavia, however, has been unavailable up until now due to injury. Mauricio Pochettino recently said that he doesn’t expect him to be fit until November at the earliest.

Ugochukwu, on the other hand, has only earned fleeting minutes so far. It’s likely that Gallagher will remain ahead of the duo in the pecking order for the foreseeable future.

As a result, it seems very likely that Tottenham will be forced to look for alternatives to Gallagher if they do want to bolster their midfield in January.

