Tottenham still hope to finish the January window with a bang, with Ange Postecoglou keeping his eyes on a couple of potential additions and also telling Spanish attacker Bryan Gil he can leave this month.

Spurs have arguably been the most active Premier League club this month, swooping to sign Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin early in January to bolster their ranks over the second half of the season. But with Werner costing a loan fee of around €6m with a view to a permanent €15m deal, together with Dragusin’s arrival on a deal that could cost up to €30m, it seems Tottenham are far from finished.

Indeed, Postecoglou has been on the lookout for another attacking option. And while they saw their plans to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge initially hijacked by Brentford, it seems that may have been a blessing in disguise with sources revealing to TEAMtalk that issues in the Norwegian’s medical now also means the move to the Gtech Community Stadium is also on the backburner.

As a result, Tottenham do have their eyes on four alternative targets, with one player from Juventus particularly catching Postecoglou’s eye.

However, Postecoglou’s big wish is to add another midfielder to his mix and we understand that a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher can not be discounted even at this late stage of the window.

The Blues need money to comply with FFP restrictions and in light of Mauricio Pochettino’s need for a new striker, Gallagher could yet be sacrificed. That deal is certainly one to watch in the last few days of the window.

READ MORE: Tottenham plot stunning ‘hijack’ of Barcelona move for classy midfielder who’s had trials with Man Utd

Bryan Gil free to leave Tottenham

And while Spurs do have cash in the bank after the summer sale of Harry Kane, it’s strongly reported they are ready to let Gil move on this month to free up space and additional funds in their squad.

Gil was a £21.6m signing from Sevilla in summer 2021, brought in by then-boss Nuno Espirito Santo as part of the deal that saw Erik Lamela depart for the LaLiga side.

However, the four-times capped Spain winger has rarely hit the heights for Spurs, having only played 41 times for the club and managing a paltry single assist in that time.

Having been loaned back to LaLiga with Valencia and Sevilla, Gil returned to Spurs this summer with a fresh opportunity to impress.

But after featuring 10 times in all competitions this season, it seems Postecoglou has seen enough and cleared the path for Gil to move on.

Now according to il Corriere dello Sport, Postecoglou has made clear to the winger’s representatives that he is free to leave the club ‘at any time’.

There has been interest from Serie A Lazio, with their boss Maurizio Sarri reportedly keen to bring the player to the capital club.

It’s since emerged, however, that a bit of Premier League interest in Gil has forced the player to put that possible move on the backburner.

And with both Brighton and Brentford expressing an interest, it was the Bees who opened talks over a possible deal.

Brentford ready to resurrect push to sign Tottenham man

Thomas Frank’s side held lengthy talks over a possible loan move with an option to buy for Gil earlier in the window, as journalist Ben Jacobs revealed.

He told The Last Word on Spurs podcast: “Brentford actually wanted to explore a loan earlier in the window, but they didn’t move. But they had discussed the player internally due to a mix of injuries and players off to AFCON as well. But nothing happened.”

However, following the apparent breakdown of their move to sign Nusa, a move for Gil could well be back on the radar for Brentford.

And a temporary arrangement could prove the best solution for all concerned with the player slipping a long way down Tottenham’s pecking order and with Postecoglou urged to pick a bright young talent now instead.

DON’T MISS: Postecoglou urged to start playing new Prem tormentor for Tottenham, as highest possible praise lavished on starlet