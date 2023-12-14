Postecogou seething, as Tottenham star plans to force January exit that could cause Spurs huge problems

Tottenham midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg is expected to try and force an exit in January, which could cause a big problem for Ange Postecoglou.

The Norway international was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs during the summer transfer window but Postecoglou refused to let him go.

Reports suggest Juventus are interested in a move for Hojbjerg in January, who has started just three Premier League games this season.

That is according to Italian outlet La Stampa, who claim that Hojbjerg has become a ‘major bargain’ because he has a ‘desire to leave’ Tottenham next month.

The 28-year-old is under contract with Spurs until 2025 and it seems very unlikely that he will pen a renewal any time soon.

In reality, however, Tottenham certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap as they are set to be short in the midfield department in the New Year.

Nevertheless, Hojbjerg’s desire to leave the North London club could cause a problem behind the scenes.

Losing Hojbjerg would be a major blow for Tottenham

Tottenham are set to lose Yves Bissouma and Pape Malang Sarr when they jet off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations from mid-January to mid-February.

This will leave Postecoglou with just Oliver Skipp and Hojbjerg as his midfield options, with Rodrigo Bentancur sidelined with an ankle injury for around two months.

As a result, Spurs are likely to block any offers for Hojbjerg in January unless they sign at least one new midfielder to replace him.

On that front, one of the players they could bring in is Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

The former Leeds man has played just 89 minutes of football in the Premier League this season and a number of Premier League sides have registered an interest in him.

Tottenham, along with Liverpool, Newcastle and, ironically, Juventus have been linked with a January swoop for Phillips.

It’s thought that all three of those teams would like to sign him on loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

With that in mind, it seems Hojbjerg will only be granted his wish of leaving Tottenham in January if they manage to sign one, or perhaps even two new centre-mids.

