Postponed Bolton clash v Brentford faces further delay

Bolton’s postponed Sky Bet Championship fixture against Brentford will not be played this week, the English Football League has announced.

Originally scheduled to take place last Saturday, the fixture was cancelled after Bolton players refused to play in protest at unpaid wages.

Already-relegated Wanderers have been told they must fulfil their two outstanding fixtures – the Brentford clash as well as a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

But the Brentford game will not be rearranged for this week, with the EFL confirming it could take place after the final round of Championship fixtures have been completed.

“The EFL has this morning confirmed that Bolton Wanderers’ suspended Sky Bet Championship fixture with Brentford will not be played this week,” a statement released by the governing body read.

“The EFL Board will now determine on Thursday 2 May 2019 as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to the fixture and Bolton Wanderers will be instructed accordingly. ”

“As previously advised EFL Regulations do provide for any League match to be played within four days of the end of the normal playing season (Sunday 5 May 2019).

“The EFL reserves its position in relation to the Club not making the arrangements to play the game at the earliest opportunity and this matter will be brought to the attention of the Independent Disciplinary Commission the Club has been referred to at the appropriate time.”